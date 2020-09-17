Angry Crab Shack Donates More Than 150K Amid Pandemic; Anticipates Impressive 2020 Performance

Beloved Arizona-based Seafood Restaurant Presented Checks to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Arizona Housing Coalition and Several Area Food Banks During First Half of Year

Phoenix, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Even amid a pandemic, Angry Crab Shack remains incredibly committed to the health and wellness of the communities it serves. The leading full-service Asian-Cajun seafood restaurant continues to set a philanthropic example for the business community, as the brand made the choice to ramp up charitable giving during the height of the pandemic. Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Arizona Housing Coalition and several food banks throughout the Greater Phoenix Area were awarded funds as the brand hopes to help offset the lack of regular donations due to financial hardship for many Americans this year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s no secret that hospitals have been inundated with patients battling coronavirus – and that’s on top of existing patients they were already tending to,” said Andrew Diamond, President of Angry Crab Shack. “It costs $100’s of thousands of dollars every single day to keep a hospital staffed and running smoothly, which is why we thought it important to give back even more this year. We’re incredibly fortunate to be in a position to help these organizations that are doing so much to support people that need help the most.”

The Arizona-based brand spearheaded a number of fundraising initiatives in the first half of 2020.

As part of a longstanding partnership with Phoenix Children’s Hospital , Angry Crab Shack has become a regular donor through the sale of its popular menu item – Phoenix Children’s Fries. With giveback built into the business model, the restaurant has and continues to donate $1 for every order of Phoenix Children’s Fries sold, which has resulted in the brand raising more than $200,000 total for the hospital with $90,000 raised in 2020 alone.

The Arizona Housing Coalition is an organization that acts as a one-stop-shop for veteran resources. Through Angry Crab Shack's July "You Dine we Donate" campaign, the brand vowed to donate $.25 for every pound of seafood ordered – delivery, carry out or dine-in when it was available. As a result, $40,000 was raised and presented to the organization to help them keep up with the increased demand for housing assistance, clothing, meals, haircuts and more to homeless or at-risk veterans.

And, with families all across the country grappling with furloughs and lay-offs, Angry Crab Shack's team wanted to make sure food banks were well equipped to handle the increased need. The restaurant donated to St. Mary's Food bank in Phoenix and United Food Bank in Mesa which resulted in 120,000 meals for Phoenix area families.

Amid fundraising efforts, Angry Crab Shack was also quick to adapt to the new changes the pandemic brought to the restaurant industry – namely, increased demand for carry out and delivery orders. While in-house dining was temporarily shut down in accordance with local mandates, Angry Crab Shack brought its team together to refine its operations. This meant bringing on several new leadership team members including a new head of culinary, Sloane Emden, who evaluated each item on the menu and streamlined back-of-house processes. All the while, Angry Crab Shack signed deals to bring locations to Laveen, Arizona and Henderson, Nevada, and opened a new restaurant in San Tan Valley, Arizona – priming the brand for continued growth in the remaining months of 2020.

Best known for using the freshest ingredients, Angry Crab Shack sources lobster from the East Coast, Dungeness Crab from the Pacific Northwest, King Crab from Bering Strait, Snow Crab from Canadian waters, and crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Guests can expect a fun family experience where they can throw on a bib, roll up their sleeves, and dig in. The brand offers a variety of boils including, shrimp, crawfish, lobster, crab and more. To learn more about Angry Crab Shack and its commitment to the community, visit: https://www.angrycrabshack.com .

About Angry Crab Shack

Founded in 2013 by Ron Lou, Angry Crab Shack is a fun, casual Asian -Cajun seafood restaurant specializing in boiled shellfish flavored with signature sauces. Headquartered in Mesa, Ariz., the seafood concept began franchising in 2017 and has since grown to six corporate locations and six franchise locations operating throughout Arizona and Alabama with agreements signed to bring additional restaurants to Phoenix, Arizona; Parkland, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Henderson, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah and Arlington, Texas. Angry Crab Shack aims to have 100 locations open and operating by 2023. To learn more about Angry Crab Shack and its commitment to the community, visit: https://www.angrycrabshack.com .

