Angry Crab Shack Donates $10,000 to Houston Food Bank as Families Continue to Rebuild After Unexpected Deadly Winter Storm

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Angry Crab Shack , a leading full-service restaurant specializing in seafood and boils with bold Asian-Cajun flavors, recently donated $10,000 to the Houston Food Bank . The brand’s donation will provide 30,000 meals to area families in need just weeks after an unexpected winter storm left many without power, heat and food across 25 counties. As part of its mission to give back to the communities it serves, Angry Crab Shack jumpstarted on this promise as it has recently signed franchise agreements to open two locations in Texas – one in Houston and one in the DFW area – by the end of 2021.

Angry Crab Shack draws on bold Asian and Cajun flavors – as well as a fun food presentation and a laid-back environment – to create an unparalleled dining experience for guests. The bold brand has expanded to 14 locations across three states with an overall brand expansion plan to have 100 restaurants open and operating by 2025. Between 15-20 of those 100 locations are planned for Texas, with targeted markets including Houston, DFW, Arlington, Austin, Midland and El Paso, where the brand is seeking strategic franchise partners.

“Our hearts broke for Texans as we saw the aftermath of the recent winter storm,” said Andrew Diamond, President of Angry Crab Shack. “Even though both the Houston and DFW Angry Crab Shack locations are under site selection, we knew we needed to find a way to help. Giving back to the communities we serve is part of our brand DNA and company culture. I’m grateful our business is in a position to donate and help Houston area families – I can’t think of a better way for us to become more ingrained the community.”

Best known for using the freshest ingredients, Angry Crab Shack sources lobster from the East Coast, Dungeness Crab from the Pacific Northwest, King Crab from the Bering Strait, Snow Crab from Canadian waters, and crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Guests can expect a fun family experience where they can throw on a bib, roll up their sleeves, and dig in. The brand offers a variety of boils including, shrimp, crawfish, lobster, crab and more.

“Texas has long been on our radar for targeted growth, so we’re incredibly excited to bring our seafood boils and community-centric environment to Houston in the coming month,” added Diamond. “The restaurant will be owned and operated by a Houston native, and I know local residents will fall in love with the food and the brand just as they did.”

With average store sales volumes in excess of $3.7 million per year and demonstrated profitability, Angry Crab Shack is aggressively expanding throughout Texas and the rest of the country. Impressive sales position the brand as an attractive investment opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the full-service restaurant industry – initial investment ranges between $392,040 to $671,500.

