Andrea Zahumensky Named Chief Marketing Officer Of Kentucky Fried Chicken U.S.

Andrea Zahumensky

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) KFC Corporation has named Andrea Zahumensky Chief Marketing Officer of KFC U.S., effective December 4. She will lead marketing, advertising, media and consumer insights, as well as the brand’s digital initiatives, and will be responsible for developing and executing innovative marketing strategies to continue to build upon KFC’s brand turnaround in the U.S.

Zahumensky has a 20-year career with Procter & Gamble. Most recently, she has been the Brand Director for Procter & Gamble’s Baby Care business in North America. She led a transformation of the way Pampers connects with millennial moms in the changing media landscape, resulting in record brand fundamentals and expanded market share leadership in diapers. Previously, she was a key leader in P&G’s Oral Care division during the Oral-B acquisition, spearheading a turnaround on the Crest brand that significantly expanded market share advantage year over year. She was also instrumental in creating the 3D White and Pro-Health portfolios and leading geographic expansion into more than 30 new countries.

“Andrea is a highly regarded marketing professional with a 20-year track record of success building multi-billion dollar brands globally,” said Kevin Hochman, President and Chief Concept Officer of KFC U.S. “With her transformative approach to marketing and ability to build and inspire teams, I’m confident she is the right leader to continue to drive KFC’s marketing efforts to the next level.”

Zahumensky assumes responsibilities that had been handled by Kevin Hochman, who was promoted to President and Chief Concept Officer of KFC U.S. in March 2017.

“I connect deeply with the origin story of KFC and have been an interested follower of the brand turnaround for the past three years. I couldn’t pass up the incredible opportunity to join the brand,” said Andrea Zahumensky. “It was a tremendous honor to be part of the P&G team for the last two decades, but this is an exciting time in KFC’s journey, and I look forward to working with the KFC team and franchise community to make this iconic brand even stronger.”

About KFC

