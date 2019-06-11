Andolini’s Selects Waitbusters’ Digital Diner for Online Ordering

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Andolini’s Pizza & Subs will begin using its Digital Diner software in their Ashburn, VA location later this month.

Andolini’s recognized the need to jump onto the online ordering bandwagon and after reviewing Digital Diner’s offerings – realized that it was a perfect fit. In researching online ordering solutions, they needed software that could seamlessly integrate with their POS. Furthermore, being a family-owned business of over 30 years, they wanted to keep their own delivery drivers. Digital Diner offered them the ability to check off both of those boxes. Digital Diner integrates with the majority of all major POS’ and with the upcoming addition of delivery driver logistics to the software’s feature set it was a win-win.

According to Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, “The beauty of the delivery driver logistics platform shows that adding technology doesn’t cost people jobs, it can act as a supplement, allowing restaurants to improve operations. At Waitbusters, we’re conscientious of the fact that too much technology can take over – we simply want to enhance a restaurant’s ability to provide excellent service. In keeping that in mind, you have a better experience for the restaurant, delivery drivers and customers.”

Digital Diner by Waitbusters is one of the most robust software solutions on the market and features online ordering, SMS marketing, social media share, loyalty program, table management, as well as wait line and reservation management.

Order online with Digital Diner at Andolini’s Pizza & Subs- 21770 Beaumeade Cir., #135, Ashburn, VA 20147.

About Andolini’s Pizza & Subs

Andolini’s is a family run establishment, in the restaurant business for over 30 years. They pride themselves om making fresh food using the freshest ingredients including freshly sliced meats, extra virgin olive oil, grande cheese, fresh vegetables and much much more!

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com