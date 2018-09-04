And the best food at the Allentown Fair was....

The 166th Allentown Fair wrapped up Monday and a frozen treat was picked as the fair's top food.

Maddalena's Cheesecake Gelato, drizzled with chocolate and topped with a strawberry, was the winning dish in the Allentown Fair's annual Best Foods at the Fair contest. It's Maddalena's Cheesecake and Catering's second win in a row, having won last year with its apple crumb pie a la mode.

The contest asked fair-goers to look for diamond-shaped signs around the Midway, indicating that the vendor has a dish that's entered in the contest.

This year there were 14 foods in the contest, ranging from fiery Jamaican pork to refreshing root beer floats.

Second place went to Vince's Cheesesteaks' cheesesteak quesadilla, which was a a tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken, peppers, onions, cheese, mushroom and a side of salsa and sour cream. (This dish took first place in the savory category of The Morning Call's taste test.)

Third place went to Pie in a Cone by Pies to Die For Café.

