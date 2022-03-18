Anchor Bar Restaurant Brings America’s Favorite Food to Round Rock as Local Owners TJ and Erin Mahoney Usher in Original Buffalo Chicken Wing Franchise With Local Dignitaries and Friends

Round Rock, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Anchor Bar Restaurant – the home of the original Buffalo chicken wing since 1964 – recently expanded the world-famous franchise with its 14th location in Round Rock, Texas. Local owners and long-time residents TJ and Erin Mahoney hosted grand opening festivities by welcoming local dignitaries, including Round Rock Mayor Pro-Tem Rene Flores, Kimberly Dolson with the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce, and the public for food, drinks, and treats.

Located at 2702 Parker Drive, Suite B in Round Rock, the 9,000 square foot family-friendly restaurant features separate bar and dining areas, as well as a dog-friendly, temperature-controlled patio. With more than 50 TV’s and multiple audio zones, sports fans won’t miss a minute of action. The interior is designed to pay homage to Anchor Bar’s historic, Buffalo roots, while honoring local culture. All of Anchor Bar’s classic fare is served – including the original signature wings and sauces, boneless wings and tenders, roast Beef on ‘Weck sandwiches, pizza, salads, and burgers. The bar boasts 26 local and national beers on tap, wine, and an extensive craft cocktail menu.

“Texans, as well as Americans all over the country, love chicken wings as much as anyone, so we’re excited to share the original Buffalo wing with our community,” said co-owner TJ Mahoney. “If you haven’t tried our James Beard Award-winning wings, now is your chance to stop by, celebrate with us, and enjoy a true American classic.”

About Anchor Bar

Owners Frank and Teressa Bellissimo first opened the doors to Anchor Bar in 1935, offering a menu that specialized in Italian cuisine. When Anchor Bar invented the chicken wing in 1964, the restaurant became a local treasure and foodie hot spot.

Today, Anchor Bar serves up more than 10 million pounds of chicken wings a year, and its bottled wing sauce now retails in over 4,000 supermarkets worldwide. Consumers can even purchase Anchor Bar’s famous wings online and have them shipped anywhere in the country. For more information, visit www.anchorbar.com .

About The Owners

TJ Mahoney is a Round Rock High School graduate, University of Texas alumnus and former member of the United States Marine Corps. His wife, Erin, is originally from the Buffalo area, a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and the current creative director of Scribe Media.

