Back in August of 2016, Holland’s high-profile Lowlands Festival played host to an auspicious debut: the introduction of the actually quite clever Smartphone Orchestra – which aims to flip the isolating aspects of mobile device use, by using them to actually bring people together. For the launch, thousands of attendees’ phones were synchronized, to harmonically deliver a composition written specifically for the event – in between sets by the likes of LCD Soundsystem, The Kills and Sigur Ros.

Now the Amsterdam-based cultural provocateurs are going grander, teaming with the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra to create – you guessed it – the world’s first symphonic composition written specifically for smartphones. Taking over the Belgian city’s storied Elisabeth Hall this Thursday evening, March 29, the mobile devices will synch with the live orchestra, for a perception-altering marriage of culture and technology.

“What we’re doing has never been done,” enthuses Creative Director Steye Hallema. “And it’s an incredibly exciting project, because there are so many unknown factors: the amount of people that show up; the phone they have; the operating system on that phone. These all have an immediate effect on the actual performance. We’ve laid the creative and technological foundation, but there is room for the unexpected; that’s what is so terribly exciting, and what makes for a unique and inclusive experience. The phones aren’t just a gimmick, the audience is an active and crucial part of the performance. There is actual interaction there and room for improvisation.”

Funny enough, it turns out Belgian audiences are so well-mannered, that most leave their phones at home when attending the symphony. Something which has been addressed ahead of time, of course.

https://bbook.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Antwerp-Symphony-Orchestra-Clubconcert-12.10.2017-22MB.mp4

The post Amsterdam’s Smartphone Orchestra Returns For Antwerp Symphony Performance appeared first on BlackBook.