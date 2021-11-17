Amid the Pandemic, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Franchise Owners Hit Million-Dollar Stores Faster Than Ever Before

The better-burger franchise expects to double its million-dollar restaurants this year, projecting to hit 37 locations after celebrating 18 million-dollar restaurants in 2020.

There’s a million-dollar cash cow in MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes – the 90-unit franchise that already has 19 million-dollar locations and is on track for 18 more locations to hit the million-dollar mark by the end of 2021. Of these locations, 16-18 of the Franchise Owners will hit the milestone for the first time, and 20 locations will reach the milestone that weren’t million-dollar locations last year.

The better-burger brand’s AUV was the highest it has ever been at the end of Q2 at $930,000, and MOOYAH expects to have its first $2 million store this year at a California location.

Mike Sebazco , Executive Vice President of Operations & Development for MOOYAH, weighed in on the success the burger franchise has seen this year.

“We have done everything in our power to help increase our Franchise Owners’ business from marketing to operations and providing the support that has led our system of owners to the strongest million-dollar restaurant year we’ve ever seen,” said Sebazco.

The mouthwatering burger franchise’s million-dollar success is also inspiring its franchise development efforts, as it served up deals for 22 new restaurants in Q3 — a deal every two and a half days. The Plano, Texas-based company offering mouthwatering, made-to-order burgers, french fries hand-cut from Idaho potatoes, real ice cream shakes and more in a fun, family-friendly environment hit record-breaking restaurant and franchise sales in 2021. With 90 existing locations, 10 more franchise locations are expected to be committed before the year’s end, and 13 new locations are projected to open in 2022.

Making a Million-Dollar Location

Barry Lattuca ’s 3-year-old Sudbury, Massachusetts location was one of the locations to reach the $1 million mark this year, and Lattuca shared some insight into his operation.

There have been some shifts in traffic and consumer patterns since the beginning of the pandemic up to current timing, with the most specific being daytime sales patterns.

“Lunch was busier in the first half of 2021 because kids were virtually learning,” said Lattuca. “Now that kids are back in school in-person, nights and weekends are the busier sales times.”

Lattuca also noted that there was a shift from urban to suburban with people working from home more. Sudbury is in a suburban location.

“Our urban Boston Common location was previously one of the highest sales locations, but it took a hit with COVID and people working from home,” Lattuca said. “Sales are building back up now that people are returning to the office more.”

Things that definitely worked for the Sudbury location and drove sales were takeout. The MOOYAH Rewards App helped make it easy for Guests to order and pick-up their meals, and the simple fact the location’s operations are exceptional. The Guests appreciate the consistency and accuracy that comes with each order, and they keep coming back.

MOOYAH has been growing rapidly nationwide and shows no signs of slowing down. In the third quarter, the company signed a 15-unit deal with Golden Corral Franchise Owner Marc Verderame to develop the brand across Palm Beach County. The franchise also signed agreements to develop seven additional locations in Florida and California. Recently, the brand opened locations in Upland, California ; Baton Rouge, Louisiana ; Sacramento, California ; Winter Park, Florida; Colleyville and Abilene, Texas.

MOOYAH has immediate development plans throughout the states of Ohio , Kentucky, California and Arizona but also wants to grow in key markets such as Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Tampa, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Orlando and Richmond.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

The investment range to open a MOOYAH is $551,918 to $715,161. For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .



