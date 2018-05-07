Many would argue that a burger, by nature, should be inexpensive. But similar to just about everything else on this planet, prices have crept higher and higher over the years, and some restaurants’ offerings are now considered luxury items. Thankfully, there are still plenty of spectacular burgers out there that won’t cost you more than 10 bucks, and we’ve tracked down the top 10.

America’s 10 Best Burgers for Under $10 Gallery

It’s actually pretty easy to understand why some burgers’ price tags have hit stratospheric levels in recent years: It comes down to the ingredients. Just take a look at the Black Label Burger served at New York’s Minetta Tavern, for example. This isn’t just made with your standard ground chuck: It’s made with dry aged rib-eye, skirt steak, and brisket, all USDA Prime and sourced from Creekstone Farms in Kentucky, and blended by master butcher Pat LaFrieda. Biting into one of these beauties is like taking a bite of a Prime dry-aged steak, and few who’ve tried it would argue that the $33 price tag is excessive.

But there’s a big difference between a burger of that caliber and the simpler fast-food-style burgers of our youth, which can be just as satisfying and delicious in their own right. Mercifully, these burgers are still very cheap: Shake Shack’s classic ShackBurger usually costs a little over 5 bucks, In-N-Out’s Double-Double costs just $3.60, and a cheeseburger at Atlanta’s acclaimed Varsity will set you back a paltry $2.54. While there might be a lot more high-end burgers than there used to be, thankfully there are still plenty of lower-end burgers, and they’re still very inexpensive.

Cheap food sometimes signifies low quality, of course, and there are plenty of cheapo burgers that are made with the lowest quality meat available and defrosted to order. The following burgers, however, are definitely not low-quality. In fact, they’ve all been included in this year’s ranking of the 101 Best Burgers in America, which was compiled by asking a panel of noted writers, journalists, bloggers, and culinary authorities from across the country to vote for their favorites from a pool of more than 250 options. Not only are these burgers cheap, they’re also legendarily delicious, and they should definitely be on your must-try list.