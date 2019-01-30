Americans to Eat More than 1.3 Billion Chicken Wings for Super Bowl

National Chicken Council calls on President Trump to declare day-after Super Bowl a national holiday

Washington, DC (RestaurantNews.com) Will Americans be ‘winging it’ for the Big Game? The National Chicken Council (NCC) has released its annual Chicken Wing Report, and the answer is a resounding “yes!” NCC projects Americans’ consumption of the unofficial gameday menu staple – the chicken wing – will hit an all-time high at 1.38 billion wings during Super Bowl LIII weekend, as the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy. This figure is up two percent, or about 27 million wings, from 2018.

How do 1.38 billion chicken wings measure up?

If 1.38 billion wings were laid end to end, they would stretch back and forth 28 times from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

1.38 billion wings weigh 6,600 times more than the combined weight of both the Patriots’ and Rams’ entire rosters.

Enough to put 640 wings on every seat in all 31 NFL stadiums.

Enough to circle the Earth 3 times.

If each wing were one second, 1.38 billion wings would be 44 years.

That’s 4 wings for every man, woman and child in the United States.

As the saying goes, “I’ll just eat one. Said no one ever.”

As Americans unite around their shared love of the chicken wing during Super Bowl LIII, NCC is petitioning President Trump and Congress to declare the Monday after the Super Bowl a federal holiday: “National Chicken Wing Appreciation Day.” Declare your support for the federal holiday – and love of the wing – by signing the petition here.

“Whether you’re a fan of the left wing or the right wing, there’s no debate – or controversial missed calls – about America’s favorite Super Bowl food,” said National Chicken Council spokesperson Tom Super.

