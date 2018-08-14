The American Dream Is Within Reach At Steak ‘n Shake With New Franchise Offering

$10K buy-in offers unique opportunity

Indianapolis, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Steak ‘n Shake, America’s original premium burger and shake restaurant, is launching an amazing opportunity to achieve the American dream. The brand will franchise its over 400 existing restaurants to would-be entrepreneurs who want to be hands-on, single-unit owner-operators for an initial investment of $10,000 — dramatically less than the buy-in for most franchise systems.

“I started my company with $15,000 and built a thriving enterprise,” said Sardar Biglari, CEO of Biglari Holdings, owner of Steak ‘n Shake. “I want to provide an opportunity to other entrepreneurs who are highly motivated to excel but lack the financial means. What will be important to become a franchisee is not great capital but great ability. We are seeking to harness the power of entrepreneurs and to create a company of owners.”

The offering to buy into the company as a franchise partner includes the requirement that applicants successfully complete an extensive six-month training program.

The company is presenting this opportunity as part of a plan to shift the brand’s business model from majority corporate-operated to majority single-unit franchisee-operated in order to achieve operational uniformity by marshaling the efforts and strengths of entrepreneurs.

