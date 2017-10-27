American Development Partners Plans For Explosive Growth

(RestaurantNews.com) American Development Partners® (ADP) is poised for explosive growth in 2018. ADP is a volume single-tenant developer, design build, general contractor (in all 50 states) private equity firm with a total pipeline of franchise development rights valued at an estimated $2.7 billion dollars. The company’s model is to secure the rights to very large territories (100 +++ units) and develop the best franchise concepts on the market. Once the areas are identified and secured we bring the franchisor qualified seasoned operators to allow for rapid concept growth. Caleb McMillen, American Development Partners® Chief Operating Officer states, “2017 has been a banner year for our company and 2018 is projected to grow by 20%.”

In recent years, ADP has focused on securing a massive pipeline, which consists of urgent care, automotive, QSR and fast-casual restaurant concepts. In total, this represents over 1,300 franchise units spread out across 10 national franchise brands that creates opportunities for seasoned operators.

ADP is not just a volume build-to-suit developer. ADP provides 100% of all capital including:

Full real estate brokerage services

Purchasing of land

Built -to-suit construction

Working capital

With these items in place, the barriers to career changing growth have been removed. This means that our operating-partners can truly focus on running the very best organization possible, allowing them the time and resources to develop their organizational infrastructure.

Due to the size of the equity investment made into our franchise development program, the operating-partners must meet a specific set of criteria to be backed by ADP. Operating-partners must have a background in building and operating a multi-unit organization.

To learn more about American Development Partners® franchise development program and how to become an operating-partner, please visit www.AmericanDevelopmentPartners.com or e-mail info@AmericanDevelopmentPartners.com