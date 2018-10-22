American Dairy Queen Corporation Announces Julie Davis as New Franchise Development Director

Franchise Industry Veteran to Spearhead Nationwide Expansion of the Brand Through DQ Grill & Chill® QSR Concept

Julie Davis

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Since its inception in 1940, when the first Dairy Queen location opened its doors in Joliet, Illinois, the chain has been a front runner in the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry. With more than 6,800 franchised locations, over 2,700 of which are the new DQ Grill & Chill model, the brand’s growth momentum is showing no signs of slowing down. Much of this success can be attributed to the brand’s unparalleled legacy, rich in tradition and nostalgia, and the backing of a strong corporate leadership team. Gearing up for a strong close to 2018, American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) is excited to announce the addition of Julie Davis to the corporate team as the brand’s new Franchise Development Director.

For nearly 20 years, Davis has held franchise development leadership positions with various franchise brands in the QSR space including Schlotzsky’s, Popeyes, Dunkin’ Brands and El Pollo Loco. Through these various positions, Davis has been able to drive her expertise specifically in the QSR segment, building trust and consistency with prospective franchisees looking to grow within QSR.

“I love being a part of someone trying to achieve their American Dream,” said Davis. “Working with franchisees I am able to help entrepreneurs diversify their business portfolio by working with incredible brands. And on the client side, I am able to partner franchisors with amazing franchisees who make up the backbone of the franchise.”

Davis was initially drawn to the Dairy Queen system through the initial stages of the interview process when she saw the transparency and knowledge behind the leadership team. Instead of looking to fill the role quickly, she noticed the corporate staff wanted to fill the role with the right person who would be there for the long run. Davis is excited to join the dynamic team as they put a large focus on technology and growth moving into 2019.

“I was confident in the strong franchising system and extremely inspired by the way the corporation has incorporated technology solutions into the business,” said Davis. “From site selection to mapping analytics, and even inside the building with the consumer facing technology and LMS training solutions, the Dairy Queen brand has both a rooted history and a forward-thinking outlook when it comes to the business. These two qualities combined have positioned it as a leader in the segment.”

Davis plans to hit the ground running in her new development role at ADQ. She will spearhead growth through a multi-unit lens utilizing technology to target both new and existing markets with forecasted success. Specific markets of interest include Sacramento, California; Baltimore, Maryland; and Orlando, Florida as it sets its sight on growth through the remainder of the year.

“As we move forward, the important thing is to lay groundwork for future years, and this means strengthening our leadership team to offer something better to our franchisee family,” said Jim Kerr, ADQ Executive Vice President, Franchise Development, US & Canada. “With the help of our committed franchisees, our strong work culture and our commitment to the brand legacy, we are excited for what is to come.”

About International Dairy Queen Inc.



International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

Contact:

Sydney Creagh

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

sydney@nolimitagency.com