American Cancer Society announces Real Men Wear Pink campaign

Local leaders raise awareness and funds in the fight to end breast cancer

Louisville, KY (Restaurant News Release) Men from Louisville and southern Indiana will unite to fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society through participation in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, these men will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer. The campaign kicked off recently with a reception announcing the 2018 participants and lasts through October.

“These Real Men are real leaders,” said Lyn Palmer, senior manager for community development with the American Cancer Society. “They have stepped up to let the community know they are activists in this cause, and that it’s not just a woman’s cause.”

Each Real Men Wear Pink participant accepts the challenge to raise at least $2,500. In just the first three weeks, the campaign has already passed the $10,000 mark. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research and patient support.

Ryan Hoke, WAVE 3 meteorologist, participated in the 2016 Real Men campaign and is back again this year as 2018 participant.

“Being a part of Real Men Wear Pink helps me elevate my advocacy for breast cancer awareness and prevention,” said Hoke. “Losing my mom to this terrible disease was awful, but being able to help those currently battling breast cancer is a way to honor my mom’s memory and pass on her positivity.”

The 2018 Real Men Wear Pink participants are:

Kyle Bilyeu of the Interfraternity Council, University of Louisville

DuRand Bryant of Mirazon Group, Louisville

Todd Carter of Dr. Todd A. Carter DDS, New Albany, Ind.

Tony Colyer of Colyer Law, Louisville

Steve Del Gardo of Del Gardo’s, Covington

Erik Eaker of Humana, Louisville

Patrick Edlin of Humana, Louisville

Ryan Hoke of WAVE 3, Louisville

Nick Karaffa of Karaffa Law Office, Louisville

Dan Kessler of Varsity Brands, Louisville

George Livingston of Humana, Louisville

Todd Lowery of Nationwide, Louisville

Tom Mabe of Tom Mabe, Inc., Louisville

Lawrence Mason of Baptist Health, Louisville

Bentley McBentleson of KFC, Louisville

Randy McGraw of West IP, Louisville

Michael Morgan of ADP, Louisville

Stuart Mushala of Humana, Louisville

James O’Reilly of Long John Silver’s, Louisville

Todd Read of GoSoIN Tourism Bureau, Jeffersonville, Ind.

Al Snow of Ohio Valley Wrestling School, Louisville

Andre Wilson of Style Icon, Louisville

More information about Real Men Wear Pink, including a donation portal for participants, is at http://bit.ly/RMWPLou2018.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2018, an estimated 266,120 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 40,920 will die from the disease this year. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.

About the American Cancer Society: The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the American Cancer Society is attacking cancer from every angle. Visit cancer.org.

