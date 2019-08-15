America’s Most Loved: Marco’s Pizza Dishes Up Denver Locations; Looks to Add 15 Stores

One of the nation’s fastest growing pizza franchises ramps up development in the Mile-High City

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, targets the thriving Denver market with the goal of adding 15 locations by 2023 through strategic franchise partnerships.

Marco’s Pizza sees growth potential throughout the greater Denver area based on the success of its 20 current locations.

With Denver’s growing population, open real estate market, and strong base of current locations, it makes for an attractive area of continued growth. Marco’s Pizza has an impressive $883,073 average unit volume*, and is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to help grow its footprint throughout the area.

“Marco’s Pizza has seen amazing success in Denver and with the state of Colorado, recently ranked as the best state for economic stability and potential, our team sees limitless growth possibilities,” said Keith Sizemore, Vice President of New Territory Development at Marco’s Pizza. “Marco’s is an organization rich in heritage and authenticity, and we pride ourselves on delivering a high-quality experience with a high-quality product. Denver knows our brand and our beloved pizza; we are excited to bring more locations to the market and continue delivering a great customer experience.”

Earlier this year, Marco’s Pizza was named Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. In the last year, Marco’s Pizza brand equity – a combination of familiarity, quality and purchase consideration – increased 10 percentage points, according to the study. Its brand equity scored higher than all other pizza restaurant brands, including Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars and Papa John’s. This comes in a year of speedy growth for the franchise brand as it rapidly approaches 1,000 locations.

Opening a new store every three days on average, Marco’s Pizza is committed to increasing that pace significantly in 2019 and aims to have 1,500 locations open by late 2020. As the only national pizza franchise chain founded by a native Italian, Marco’s Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for authentic Italian quality pizza, known for its fresh dough made daily onsite, a proprietary cheese blend that is fresh, never-frozen, and a secret original pizza sauce recipe from its founder Pat Giammarco. For more information on Marco’s Pizza franchise opportunities, visit www.marcosfranchising.com or call 866-731-8209.

*Reflects average AUV for the 299 highest earning Traditional Franchised Stores (out of a total of 598 Traditional Franchised Stores) that operated for the full 52 weeks of our fiscal year ending December 30, 2018. Of these 299 stores, 112 (or 37%) reported revenues that met or surpassed $883,073. Your results may differ. See Item 19 of our Franchise Disclosure Document for the definition of “Traditional Franchised Stores” and other information.

About Marco’s Pizza

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco’s Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco’s was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale (“Pat”) Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian quality pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate 900 plus stores in over 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco’s Pizza was ranked No. 5 in Forbes “Best Franchises to Buy” 2018 Study/Medium Investment, No. 39 on Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500 ranking, and No. 46 in The QSR 50 2019. Marco’s Pizza was named Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 2 on Entrepreneur’s 2018 Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises in the pizza segment, and No. 8 on the Military Times Best: Franchises 2018 list.