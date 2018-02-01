America’s Favorite Seafood Gives Up Valentine’s Day for Lent

Long John Silver’s is #GoingFishing for Love with #PlentyFish Day February 15

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) While February 14 is the day typically known for love, this year it falls on Ash Wednesday, Long John Silver’s busiest day of the year. The nation’s largest quick service seafood restaurant will be turning its affections to the day after and celebrating #PlentyFish in the sea. On February 15, America’s Favorite Seafood Restaurant will let customers look for love in restaurant dining rooms across the country and will even provide a treat far better than a mystery box of chocolates.

“Twinkies are generally known for being part of a packaged pair,” said Stephanie Mattingly, Vice President of Marketing. “At Long John Silver’s they are single, all dressed up in golden delicious deep fried batter, and amazing all on their own. You can share conversation, but that deep fried Twinkie is all yours.”

On #PlentyFish day, customers simply state they are #GoingFishing when they order and will receive a free deep fried Twinkie. Long John Silver’s is setting the scene for possible romance with a community table set up in participating dining rooms. Customers are welcome to post selfies and stories with #PlentyFish and #GoingFishing on social media.

“You never know where you might find love, but we think Long John Silver’s is a pretty great place to start,” continued Mattingly.

The brand is also opening the conversation on social media encouraging people to share funny experiences about the murky dating pond. Even those who have found love are encouraged to share their hilarious bad date story. To post or just follow the conversation, check out Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and use #PlentyFish and #GoingFishing.

