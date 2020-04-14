America’s #1 Waffle and Pancake Mixes – Golden Malted is Here When You Open

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) For over 80 years Golden Malted Waffles & Pancakes have been America’s Favorite. Today, Golden Malted is prepared to continue to provide their world-famous mixes and industry leading waffle irons and equipment to restaurants and hotels as they open.

Golden Malted’s cost-effective waffle and pancake mixes are ready to meet the needs of restaurants and hotels across the country for breakfast, lunch, dinner or even as a mouth-watering dessert.