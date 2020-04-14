  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

America’s #1 Waffle and Pancake Mixes – Golden Malted is Here When You Open

April 14, 2020
From www.restaurantnews.com
By

America's #1 Waffle and Pancake Mixes - Golden Malted is Here When You Open

Glen Mills, PA  (RestaurantNews.com)  For over 80 years Golden Malted Waffles & Pancakes have been America’s Favorite. Today, Golden Malted is prepared to continue to provide their world-famous mixes and industry leading waffle irons and equipment to restaurants and hotels as they open.

Golden Malted’s cost-effective waffle and pancake mixes are ready to meet the needs of restaurants and hotels across the country for breakfast, lunch, dinner or even as a mouth-watering dessert.

Learn More about Golden Malted’s mixes and fresh-baked waffle program at goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040.