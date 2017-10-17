America Is Just One Stolen Base Away From Winning Free Tacos

The first player to steal a base during the 2017 Major League Baseball World Series will become Taco Bell’s sixth Taco Hero, 10 years after the inaugural “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” program

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Postseason baseball is upon us, and while we don’t yet know which teams are bound for the Fall Classic, we do know that Taco Bell® and Major League Baseball (MLB) are teaming up once again for the return of “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco.” The first player to steal a base during the 2017 World Series presented by YouTube TV will be dubbed the sixth-ever Taco Hero, giving America free Doritos® Locos Tacos.

“For the sixth year, a stolen base in the World Series will bring free tacos to America, along with the title of ‘Taco Hero’ for that one player who makes it happen,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Taco Bell Corp. “It’s something for which we can all feel good cheering, no matter which team you support.”

How it works: If a base is stolen during Game One or Game Two of this year’s World Series, all of America will get a free Doritos® Locos Taco on Wednesday, November 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating Taco Bell locations. If the first stolen base of the World Series takes place in Game Three or later, America will score a free Doritos® Locos Taco on Tuesday, November 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating US Taco Bell locations.

“Everyone has their favorite team and favorite player, but free tacos are something all baseball fans can root for,” said Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice President, Business. “We’re happy to collaborate with Taco Bell on this unique promotion again as we all look forward to another exciting Fall Classic.”

America’s 2017 Taco Hero will join the likes of Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Ángel Pagán, Lorenzo Cain and Francisco Lindor who have all won free tacos for America in past World Series and gone down in “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” history.

Fans are invited to check out www.TacoBell.com/StealABase for more information on how to receive a free Doritos® Locos Taco. Limit one (1) free Doritos® Locos Taco per person. Full program rules can be found here.

Taco Bell will support the campaign with integrated marketing efforts including advertising, social media and public relations.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/News or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell — Follow: @TacoBell (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) and tacobell (Snapchat) — Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: ta.co

Contacts:

Matt Prince

Taco Bell Corp.

Matt.Prince@yum.com

949-863-4367

Katie Brownstein

Edelman

323-761-6529

Katie.Brownstein@edelman.com