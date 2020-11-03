  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Florida boy

November 3, 2020 | 6:39am
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Joe Mario Pedersen
Florida Department of Law Enformcement

Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old Florida boy who went missing on Halloween.