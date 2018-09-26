Amazon expands Whole Foods delivery to Orlando

Amazon is expanding one-hour grocery delivery from Whole Foods for its Prime customers and pickup services at stores in the Orlando area and nine new markets starting Wednesday.

A year after buying the natural foods grocery chain for $13.7 billion, Amazon has now expanded the delivery service to 48 cities, including some alcohol products.

Amazon makes two-hour grocery deliveries for free on orders of $35 or more and in one hour for $7.99 per order. Deliveries are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole foods has three locations in the area with one in Altamonte Springs, on in Winter Park and one on Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

Amazon has been increasing its services in the Orlando area after introducing one and two-hour delivery services two years ago.

It also recently opened a new fulfillment center near Orlando International Airport, but that facility does not handle groceries.

Amazon also announced Whole Foods grocery pickup services in a handful of markets, but Orlando was not among them.

Got a news tip? karnold@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5664; Twitter, @kylelarnold or facebook.com/bykylearnold