Althea brings vegan fare to the Mag Mile, plus other restaurant news

Matthew Kenney was a little nervous about bringing a vegan restaurant to Chicago. After all, several of his chef friends had tried to break into the dining scene here and failed. But since a soft opening of Althea on the seventh floor of Saks Fifth Avenue in November, Kenney has received immense support from the community and is excited about the grand opening Jan. 24.

“We’re just really excited to be there, especially because we can be in an iconic brand with Saks in such a great location,” Kenney said. “It’s practical for us to enter that market with a space that is existing and already has a captive audience.”

Kenney said he’s always had a passion for health and wellness. He found that a plant-based path most closely aligned with his personal philosophy and wanted to show people the potential of a plant-based cuisine and to make it more relevant to the public.

Althea is his first restaurant in Chicago, although Kenney has more than 30 underway across the country. The menu has favorites that you can find at some of his other properties, such as heirloom tomato lasagna, but he said the chef on-site will also use local produce once the weather is more amenable.

The menu is globally inspired, Kenney said, with dishes like avocado tikka, made with fermented potato flatbread, fresh avocado and vegan curry turmeric yogurt with sprouted cashews, and spicy udon made with cashew hoisin, barbecued tempe and spiced cashew. The bar menu will feature small-batch, sustainable spirits and organic, sustainable wine.

“None of our businesses or products involve animal products, so it’s 100 percent vegan,” Kenney said. “We want it to be accessible, and we’re not trying to tell people what to do. It’s the style of cuisine that we think is relevant.”

700 N. Michigan Ave., 312-525-3400, matthewkenneycuisine.com/althea

Other openings

HYDE PARK — Red Fish, Bleu Fish has opened in Hyde Park, serving casual seafood fare from the Mediterranean, New Orleans and the Pacific Islands. The restaurant also has a bar with tropical cocktails. 5121 S. Harper Ave., 773-952-4744, redfishbleufish.com

LINCOLN PARK — Kizuki Ramen + Izakaya opened its second Chicago location in the New City complex, serving ramen and other Japanese dishes that you can wash down with sake. 1457 N. Halsted St., 773-270-4150, kizuki.com

LOOP — Cousins Subs, a Wisconsin-based sandwich company, has opened its first of many planned locations in Chicago. The restaurant will serve grilled and deli subs, cheese curds, shakes and floats made with Sprecher root beer. 120 W. Madison St., 312-872-5826, cousinssubs.com

ALBANY PARK — Twisted Hippo is a new brewpub that serves food and beers, and aims to provide health insurance to full-time employees through inclusive pricing. 2925 W. Montrose Ave., 708-844-7768, twistedhippo.com

ICYMI

OLD IRVING PARK — Fire at Smoque BBQ closes acclaimed Chicago restaurant; expected to reopen Wednesday

WEST LOOP — Avec at 15 — still great food, going well beyond those bacon-wrapped dates

HYDE PARK — Virtue serves up Southern charm in winning combo of technique, nostalgia, personality

RAVENSWOOD — Chef Ian Davis departs Band of Bohemia

Closings

LOGAN SQUARE — Hachi’s Kitchen is closed after what was supposed to be a temporary shutdown, Block Club Chicago reported. 2521 N. California Ave.

