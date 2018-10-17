Al's Beef is selling 80-cent Italian beef sandwiches to celebrate a juicy gift from the Chicago City Council

Al’s Beef is celebrating its 80th year in business with a juicy discount: 80-cent Italian beef sandwiches Thursday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beef fans can visit the Al’s main location at 1079 W. Taylor St. in Little Italy or any of the eight franchise locations around the Chicago area. As always, cheese and peppers cost extra (50 to 65 cents each), as does adding a sausage to make it a combo (about $3).

The deal celebrates not just 80 years since the restaurant’s first location opened in Little Italy in 1938, but the fact that the Chicago City Council passed a resolution in September honoring the restaurant’s history.

Al’s is holding a ceremony to celebrate the resolution on Wednesday, Oct. 17; they’re offering the 80th anniversary special the next day, Oct. 18, because no one remembers when the original stand’s first day was, according to Brian Curry, director of marketing for Al’s Beef.

In a bit of possible controversy, the City Council resolution declares Al’s founders Frances and Chris Pacelli Sr. to be the creators of the original Italian beef sandwich. (The sandwich’s origins are disputed, the Tribune reported in 2014; another common story says Pasquale Scala was the inventor.)

While Al’s Beef’s website says people must like or follow one of the company’s social media accounts, Curry said that’s more of a friendly suggestion and they won’t turn anyone away if they don’t want to do that.

Al’s also plans to give away free Italian beef for a year to 10 people who post a photo of a line or their sandwich with the hashtag #Als80th, Curry said.

Al’s Beef Chicago locations

1079 W. Taylor St., 312-226-4017

169 W. Ontario St., 312-943-3222

601 W. Adams St., 312-559-2333

3420 N. Clark St., 773-935-2333

234 S. Wabash Ave., 312-360-0022

2804 N. Western Ave., 773-486-2333

Niles

5948 W. Touhy Ave., 847-647-1577

Park Ridge

1036 W. Higgins Rd., 847-825-2345

Tinley Park

7132 W. 183rd St., 708-444-2333

