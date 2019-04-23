Alpine liqueur (and other flavors) is a fine use of alcohol that's a byproduct of fermenting Brew Dr. Kombucha

I’ve been looking high and low for an alpine liqueur to fill a mountainous hole in my heart.

I first tried the style in bars in Switzerland, where I noticed folks drinking a bitter called Appenzeller, a spirit that has been made with 42 native roots, herbs and flowers since 1902, I later learned. I began ordering it every time I went out. Old men stared. Who was this American tourist drinking their bitter booze? I brought home a souvenir-sized bottle and have pined for it ever since. An Oregon kombucha maker may have the answer.

Townshend Distillery in Portland, Ore., makes Bluebird Alpine Liqueur, named for the bright blue skies that typically appear in the Oregon high desert after a snowy day. Like all their spirits, Bluebird is made from kombucha, in this case the distiller’s Spiced Apple variety, a ferment of oolong tea, dried apples and warm mulling spices. Fennel, ginger and angelica root are infused at the end, resulting in an autumnal, complex, herbal blend that tastes an awful lot like my memory of Appenzeller.

When Matt Thomas presented his graduation project idea for a teahouse in Portland as a student at the University of Oregon, he got a C. Now Townshend’s teahouses have nine locations in four states. In 2008, they started playing around with fermenting kombucha in the basement, using their wide range of in-house tea blends as the base, thus spawning Brew Dr. Kombucha. The successful line of beverages ferments in open tanks for three to four weeks, and a byproduct of this process is unwanted alcohol.

In 2011, the demands of the growing kombucha market meant Thomas had to figure out how to offset that alcohol while maintaining the raw fermented finished product. Says Ray Nagler, Townshend Distillery’s director of operations, they had to “try to remove alcohol but keep the bacteria alive.” Rather than diluting the product with tea or juice, they purchased a spinning cone column still, a large vacuum still that does its work at 90 degrees Fahrenheit, half the temperature of the more typical stills used to distill ferments into spirits. They hoped this low temperature still, typically used in the wine industry to de-alcoholize wine while maintaining flavor, would work fast and cold enough that the kombucha would still form a scoby (the acronym for “symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast” that ferments the tea) and taste fresh.

The kombucha passed muster, and the distillates Townshend’s produced, essentially byproducts of the alcohol reduction project, turned out to be deliciously potable. Production of this “kombucha moonshine” was like closing the loop — they were creating a marketable distilled spirit without any outsourcing of grains — all the ingredients were already included in the tea and kombucha cycle.

Nagler and Seth O’Malley, the head distiller, who both started out drinking tea at Townshend’s in high school and went on to work in the tearooms, are super proud of their process. They’ve created a diverse and unique line of botanical tea spirits (including, among others, a gin, an amaro and a smoked tea), each of which derives from a different flavor of Brew Dr. Kombucha.

“The vacuum still doesn’t cook out the aroma of the botanicals in the teas, so each spirit smells and tastes very close to the original distillate,” says Nagler.

Like my Swiss friends, he recommends the Bluebird be sipped neat.

Lisa Futterman is a freelance writer.

