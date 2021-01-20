Aloha Poke Launches Ghost Kitchen in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Aloha Poke, the nation’s premier fast-casual poke restaurant concept, announced today it has officially launched into the South Florida market with its first ghost kitchen operation in beautiful downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. This new and exciting concept allows Aloha Poke to introduce the brand’s reputable, high-quality food and sustainable sourcing practices into the South Florida market.

Aloha Poke’s menu of fresh, protein-packed, sashimi-grade fish and mostly raw ingredients are available via third-party delivery platforms like UberEats, Grubhub and Doordash. Ghost kitchens have gained popularity for a unique build-out model offering restaurant brands a way to bring their food offerings to more people, test market viability, and attract potential brick and mortar franchisees.

“Ghost kitchens are an interesting, turnkey solution to bring the Aloha Poke fast casual concept to a larger population of people in the largest urban areas of the country,” said Paul Tripodes, VP, Franchise Development, Aloha Poke. “We are excited to introduce the Aloha Poke brand into Fort Lauderdale. Aloha Poke has earned the trust of a growing customer base that is built on serving clean, nutritious, healthy foods sourced responsibly through the latest sustainable sourcing practices. We are confident that our brand will be well received in the Venice of America.”

Based in Chicago, Aloha Poke currently operates 19 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Florida, and Washington, D.C. In addition to the brand’s health-forward menu and simplified operations, franchise restaurant investors take an interest in Aloha Poke because of its attractive initial capital requirements, unit economics, and appealing sales-to-investment figures.

Aloha Poke is actively seeking to grow its exciting health-forward, fast-casual concept with qualified entrepreneurs and experienced restaurant franchisees who share the brand’s same passion and energy for life. Ideal Aloha Poke franchisees have restaurant operations or business management experience and share the desire to positively impact the country’s need for quick, healthier food options.

To learn more about Aloha Poke Co. franchise opportunities, visit https://alohapokefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at https://www.alohapokeco.com .

