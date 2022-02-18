Aloha Poke Co. Deploys Squadle Digital Food Safety for Operational Consistency Across Corporate Restaurants

Premium fast-casual poke restaurant automates and streamlines food safety with digital workflows, temperature monitoring and real-time alerts triggering corrective action

Aloha Poke Co., the nation’s premier fast-casual poke restaurant concept, announced the deployment of Squadle, a workflow automation company that enables multi-unit operators to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety , in nine of its company-owned restaurants across the upper Midwest. Squadle will ensure that Aloha Poke Co. maintains operational consistency across all its stores, with focus on ensuring the highest level of food safety standards as the brand continues to expand nationwide.

The Aloha Poke Co. menu features delicious and beautiful poke bowls made with clean, sustainable ingredients that cause their customers to “reimagine fast food.” With a focus on simple concepts from its dedicated poke menu to store buildouts and back-of-house operations, Aloha Poke Co. seeks to keep execution consistent across all its locations while increasing product standards and growing its exciting health-forward, fast-casual concept with qualified entrepreneurs and experienced restaurant franchisees who share the brand’s passion and energy for life.

Squadle Digital Food Safety gives Aloha Poke Co. a quick and easy way to gain visibility into store performance. Squadle also provides accountability, especially when multi-unit managers are not present at locations. Digital workflows, Bluetooth pyrometers, and documented corrective actions deliver an extra level of food safety.

“Squadle’s simplicity and emphasis on food safety make it a perfect fit for Aloha Poke Co.,” said Chris Birkinshaw, CEO, Aloha Poke Co. “Store managers spend less time worrying about pencil-whipped checklists, and multi-unit managers have real-time visibility that everything is being done the correct way. Squadle is more than just a digital checklist, it delivers complex workflows and automation through an intuitive user interface.”

Based in Chicago, Aloha Poke Co. currently operates 18 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Florida, Texas, and Washington, D.C. In addition to the brand’s health-forward menu and simplified operations, franchise restaurant investors take an interest in Aloha Poke Co. because of its attractive initial capital requirements, unit economics, and appealing sales-to-investment figures.

To hear more about Aloha Poke Co. download the webinar: Automated Workflows That Streamline Complex Operations, Case Study with Aloha Poke Co.

