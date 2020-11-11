Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
Almost a third of Illinois teachers surveyed said they’ve considered leaving the profession amid COVID-19 stress: ‘I don’t know how much longer I can keep it together’

November 11, 2020
Karen Ann Cullotta
“It’s not best for my students, but I also want to live and be healthy," one teacher said.