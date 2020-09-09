Allset Partners with Olo to Streamline Contactless Restaurant Ordering

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Los Angeles-based food pre-ordering platform Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) today announced a partnership with Olo, the leading digital food ordering platform for the restaurant industry, to enable fully integrated takeout and dine-in pre-ordering through Olo Rails for mutual restaurant partners.

Takeout and dine-in orders placed by customers on the Allset app and website will flow directly into Olo restaurant partner’s point-of-sale systems (POS). The integration streamlines order fulfillment experience and allows restaurants to access Allset’s contactless ordering feature. Rails is Olo’s solution that makes it easy for restaurant brands to publish their menus, prices, and location information on participating third-party marketplaces and apps in order to drive incremental sales, simplify workflows and manage orders in multiple places.

“We are excited to partner with Olo to streamline the Allset ordering experience for our restaurant partners,” said Stas Matviyenko, CEO of Allset. “Allset takeout and dine-in orders are now injected directly into the order stream at the restaurant, increasing order accuracy and operational efficiency of the restaurant. We look forward to adding new favorite brands to our platform while helping restaurants benefit from contactless, commission-free orders.”

“Digital ordering has proven mission critical for restaurants, and we’re delighted to work with Allset to provide our joint partners a solution that further simplifies the process of managing disparate channels,” said Jackie Berg, VP of Marketing at Olo. “The demand for technology that consolidates the growing options for restaurant ordering will continue to grow as consumers increasingly look to digital ordering to get their next meal.”

As the integration continues, diners will see more national favorites available on Allset in the coming weeks. With the addition of automatic menu updates, customers will be able to order from the most up-to-date menu, minimizing the risk of order cancelation.

If the restaurant is looking for more options to receive Allset orders, they can use the Allset Merchant App which is available for download on Android devices and on Allset-issued tablets, as well as other point-of-sale integrations that the company provides.

About Allset

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) is a food pre-ordering platform that connects local restaurants and its busy diners for everyday dining that is easy, frictionless, and healthy. Allset has pioneered a service of pre-ordering a sit-down meal at restaurants and now is seeing surging interest in its contactless ordering solution. Allset is partnering with over 3,000 restaurants nationwide including national favorites Joe & The Juice, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, illy Caffè, The Halal Guys, BurgerIM, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, IHOP, Papa John’s Pizza, and many more, and raised a total of $16.6M in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft, and others. With more than 80 employees in four offices (Kyiv, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York), Allset is recognized as one of Forbes Best Startup Employers in 2020.

About Olo

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 300 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com . SKIP THE LINE®

