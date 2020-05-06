Allset Announces National Partnership with Joe & The Juice

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Los Angeles-based food pre-ordering service Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) today announced a partnership with Joe & The Juice, a chain of juice bars and coffee shops around the world. Allset, which raised $8.25M in new funding in March, will offer customers a fast and convenient solution to order ahead for pickup at the chain’s locations.

Allset helps busy diners get a quick bite at restaurants and food spots in the busiest districts. It ensures food will be ready for the requested time, and diners can leave without waiting for a bill, resulting in a faster and more seamless pickup service.

“Allset and Joe & The Juice share a commitment to helping people lead a fast yet healthy lifestyle, providing seamless ordering experience as well as a variety of healthy food and drink options,” said Stas Matviyenko, CEO Allset. “We’re excited to be offering quick pickup services at Joe & The Juice’s locations, adding another customer’s favorite to our network.”

“As we continue to grow and bring our healthy and well-tasting food and drinks to more customers in the US, it’s great to have a partner like Allset who helps provide our customers with fast and convenient online ordering and pickup services,” – said Valdemar Halbye, Head of Retail – US at Joe & The Juice. “In these challenging times, we advise all customers to use an online pre-order function to ensure a fully contactless takeaway experience.”

In celebration of the new partnership, customers can receive $10 off their first Allset order at all participating Joe & The Juice’s locations with the promo code: JOE10. Plus, exclusively for Joe & The Juice, the chain’s biggest fans can enjoy $2 off each of their Allset orders at the chain’s locations now through July 6th, 2020.

This partnership aligns with the recent Allset’s initiatives to ensure safety and to support customers and restaurant partners impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The initiatives include a new No-Contact Pickup option available in-app as well as a daily $3 discount to customers for all pickup orders placed via Allset.

Allset’s pre-ordering technology is becoming increasingly popular not only among local restaurants, but also restaurant chains, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, illy Caffè, Bareburger, Pokéworks, Freshii, The Bean, by Chloe., The Halal Guys and many more – all partnering with Allset.

Allset services are currently available at 41 Joe & The Juice’s locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and The Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, Seattle, and Washington, D.C, with more locations to be added, totaling 61 locations on the platform.

About Joe & The Juice

Joe & the Juice is an urban juice bar and coffee concept operating in 160 locations throughout Europe, with a growing presence in Asia and the United States. Founded in 2002, the company sells freshly prepared juices, shakes, sandwiches and coffee, using natural and organic ingredients sourced from growers directly. The differentiated concept offers a modern, urban, and hip ambiance makes it easy for customers who like a fast yet healthy lifestyle while still enjoying an authentic and unique brand.

About Allset

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) is a food pre-ordering platform that connects local restaurants and diners in the busiest areas for everyday dining that is easy, frictionless, and healthy. Allset has pioneered on-demand dine-in technology and now is offering both dine-in and pickup services at over 2,500 restaurants in 11 biggest U.S. cities, with a focus on busiest districts. Allset raised a total of $16.6M in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft, and others. With more than 80 employees in four offices (Kyiv, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York), Allset is recognized as one of Forbes Best Startup Employers in 2020.

