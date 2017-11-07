AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo Offers Free Monthly Webinars

AllerTrain™ by MenuTrinfo® Hosts Free Monthly Webinars Open to the Public Regarding Hot Topics in the Food Allergy and Gluten Free Space

Fort Collins, CO (RestaurantNews.com) AllerTrain™ by MenuTrinfo® is dedicated to helping the food service community accommodate and better serve diners with special dietary restrictions. AllerTrain™ specializes in providing in depth information in food allergies and gluten free needs. Through free monthly webinars, AllerTrain™ is able to stay up to date with the current hot topics and provide a platform for education. Each month, a member of the AllerTrain™ team hosts a webinar about a specific subject in the food allergy world.

Past webinars include an information session on the new mandated training, gluten free guidance for foodservice and other various themes. Each webinar is 30 minutes in length and can be accessed free of charge through an online portal.

The food service industry is constantly being asked about their nutritional facts, allergy accommodations and gluten free menus. Food bloggers and those with severe food allergies are pushing for great service in a healthy and safe food environment. Restaurants have been challenged with not only accommodating diners, but providing their team members with up to date food allergy training. AllerTrain™ offers food allergy training in the form of their classes in addition to ongoing education through webinars and monthly blogs. Offering resources to food service industry professionals keeps AllerTrain™ relevant and educational.

Some of the hot topics of 2017 were gluten free, food allergy accommodation in campus/ university settings and mandated food allergy training. AllerTrain™ has been prepping for these matters since their inception. All webinar topic and date announcements are made through the AllerTrain™ newsletters and social media platforms. The next webinar will be held on Monday, November 13th from 3:00-3:30pm EST on “Tools for Schools to Accommodate Food Allergy Diners”. This particular webinar dives into on-campus food allergy trends, top 5 tools for schools to accommodate their diners and how to revamp and appeal to diners with special dietary restrictions. Click here to register: https://cc.readytalk.com/registration/#/?meeting=jvjbz8yli7nk&campaign=q1ogf5sggdb1

About AllerTrain™ by MenuTrinfo®

AllerTrain™ offers the only ANSI accredited food allergy and gluten-free training courses for the foodservice industry, and provides nutritional counseling and policy development. The courses have been approved to provide allergen training for both the state of Michigan and Montgomery County, MD. AllerTrain™ teaches foodservice professionals about the top foods causing food allergies, proper protocol for preparing food to avoid cross-contact and how to better serve diners with special dietary needs. Visit www.allertrain.com for more information.

