AllerTrain Hosts Second Annual Food Allergy Awards

AllerTrain opens nominations for second annual food allergy awards

Fort Collins, CO (RestaurantNews.com) AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo, the leading food allergy and gluten-free training program, is hosting their second annual food allergy awards. These awards recognize outstanding restaurant and university leaders in food allergy safety standards and training. The AllerTrain team is excited to select top candidates and to honor those at the forefront of the foodservice industry.

Specifically, AllerTrain is looking for restaurant brands and universities that deserve to be celebrated for their achievements in food allergy safety and awareness. AllerTrain will accept nominations from April 2nd, 2018 through April 26th, 2018. If you know of a group or individual deserving of an award, click here for the nomination form.

A panel of top food allergy safety trainers and experts will select winners from the nomination pool and announce those winners on May 7th, 2018. Winners can claim their awards at the the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago from May 19th – 22nd at the MenuTrinfo/ AllerTrain Booth #7265.

A total of seven awards will be presented in the following categories:

2018 Best Food Allergy Training (2 awards): Presented to one restaurant brand and one university for the most significant impact through the education and training.

2018 Best Food Allergy Innovation (2 awards): Presented to one restaurant brand and one university for going above and beyond in providing new ways to cater to customers with food allergies and special diets.

2018 Best Food Allergy Champion (2 awards): Presented to an individual from one restaurant brand and one university for demonstrating a long-standing dedication to food allergy safety and partnership with AllerTrain .

2018 Best Overall Food Allergy Program (1 award): Presented to a single restaurant or university with the most comprehensive and effective food allergy program.

Congratulations to the winners of AllerTrain ’s 2017 Food Allergy Awards: Best Food Allergy Training for Restaurants:Eat’n Park Hospitality Group Best Food Allergy Training for Universities:Liberty University Best Food Allergy Champion for Restaurants:Sarah Lauer, Glory Days Grill Best Food Allergy Champion for Universities:Carrie Anderson, Purdue University Best Food Allergy Innovation for Universities:Beth Winthrop, Sodexo Best Food Allergy Innovation for Restaurants:Bean Sprouts Best Overall Food Allergy Program for Restaurants:South Point Hotel Casino & Spa Best Overall Food Allergy Program for Universities:Michigan State University “As a restaurant, Glory Days Grill has offered nutritional information, including the presence of the top 8 allergens in our foods, to our guests for the better part of a decade. To be acknowledged for my contribution to our overarching team effort validates what we’ve accomplished thus far, encourages us to extend our efforts further in the pursuit of safer operational practices, and reinforces our desire to stay on top of emerging trends within the food allergic and Celiac communities.” Said Sarah Lauer of Glory Days Grill, winner of 2017’s Best Food Allergy Champion for Restaurants.

There are many outstanding brands, universities and individuals dedicated to food allergy training and safety. AllerTrain is thrilled to recognize industry leaders who are at the forefront of food allergy safety, training, and service through their awards program.

About AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo

AllerTrain offers the only ANSI accredited food allergy and gluten-free training courses in the foodservice industry and provides nutritional counseling and policy development. Their courses have been approved to provide allergen training for the states of Michigan and Illinois as well as Montgomery County, MD. AllerTrain teaches foodservice professionals about the top foods causing food allergens, proper protocol for preparing food to avoid cross-contact, and how to best serve diners with special dietary needs.

Media Contact:

Victoria McGrath

Media Consultant

AllerTrainVictoria@gmail.com