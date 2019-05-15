AllerTrain Announces the Winners of the 2019 Allergy Awards

Fort Collins, CO (RestaurantNews.com) AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo® LLC, hosted its third annual allergy awards and selected winners in 7 distinguished categories. The AllerTrain team selected winners from universities and restaurants across the country to recognize outstanding restaurant and university leaders in the food service industry leading food allergy training and safety.

The panel of food allergy experts and trainers who selected this year’s winners chose from a nomination pool of over 80 total nominations. All winners were notified via email and are invited to pick up their awards at an exclusive mixer in Chicago during the NRA show later this month. The winners of the 2019 Allergy Awards are:





2019 Best Food Allergy Training

for Restaurants Universal Studios Orlando 2019 Best Food Allergy Training

for Universities University at Buffalo 2019 Best Food Allergy Innovation

for Restaurants Carrol’s Creek Café 2019 Best Food Allergy Innovation

for Universities Parkhurst Dining at Juniata College 2019 Best Food Allergy Champion

for Restaurants First Watch 2019 Best Food Allergy Champion

for Universities Vanderbilt University 2019 Best Overall Food Allergy Program

for Universities Syracuse University Food Services

“It is an honor to be recognized by AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo® as the 2019 Best Overall Food Allergy Program for Universities. Syracuse University is committed to providing a safe and worry-free dining experience for our students, faculty and staff. This recognition provides our students with special diets an additional level of comfort when choosing foods served in our facilities. Dietitian Ruth Sullivan does an outstanding job leading our efforts to make ours a premier food allergy program among universities.” said Jamie Cyr, Syracuse University Director of Auxiliary Services.

“It is a privilege and honor to recognize great leaders in the food service industry for food allergies for the third year in a row. These people and places totally get how important it is to flip the script on food allergies and remove the fear factor. We were able to narrow down this years’ winners from over 80 nominations and are proud to honor the best of the best! Congratulations to all the 2019 winners.” said Betsy Craig, CEO of AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo”

The AllerTrain team is thrilled to select another group of industry leaders taking food allergy safety, training, and service seriously through these annual awards. Congratulations to this year’s winners and all those 80+ nominees on your continued hard work and dedication to keep diners with food allergies safe.

AllerTrain will accept nominations for the fourth annual allergy awards in spring 2020. All nominations will be accepted via their website www.allertrain.com and winners will be announced May 2020.

About AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo®

AllerTrain offers the only ANSI accredited food allergy and gluten-free training courses for the foodservice industry and provides nutritional counseling and policy development. The courses have been approved to provide allergen training the states of Michigan, Illinois and Montgomery County, MD. AllerTrain teaches foodservice professionals about the top foods causing food allergies, proper protocol for preparing food to avoid cross-contact and how to better serve diners with special dietary needs. Visit www.allertrain.com for more information.

