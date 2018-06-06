AllerTrain Announces Winners of the 2018 Allergy Awards

Sharon Maloney, Food Safety & Quality Supervisor at Portillo’s Hot Dogs, LLC accepting her award by Dee Dee Vicino, Director of Training and Education at AllerTrain.

Fort Collins, CO (RestaurantNews.com) AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo hosted its second annual allergy awards and selected winners for 8 distinguished categories. These awards recognize outstanding restaurant and university leaders at the forefront of the foodservice industry in food allergy training and safety.

A panel of distinguished food allergy experts and trainers selected this year’s winners from a nomination pool. AllerTrain recognized and honored award recipients at their booth during the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago (May 19-22).

The winners of the 2018 Allergy Awards are:

2018 Best Food Allergy Training for RestaurantsSharon Maloney, Portillo’s 2018 Best Food Allergy Training for UniversitiesMackenzie Gordon, Sodexo-Fairfield University 2018 Best Food Allergy Innovation for RestaurantsRed Robin 2018 Best Food Allergy Innovation for UniversitiesErica Nehrling, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 2018 Best Food Allergy Champion for RestaurantsAllison Luckman, Allie’s GF Goodies 2018 Best Food Allergy Champion for UniversitiesKimberly Mayer, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 2018 Best Overall Food Allergy Program for UniversitiesMichele Lefebvre, Cornell University 2018 Honorable MentionStefan Baker, Olivet Nazarene University “I am both honored and humbled by this special recognition from AllerTrain for the effort that our entire team puts into safe management of food allergies! We have worked diligently over the years to establish a strong program that puts our students and their health first, and developing strong relationships with students and their families as they move onto campus is a big part of that. Everything we do to keep our guests safe, from careful allergen labeling, to gluten-free and allergen-free stations in several eateries, to our 100% gluten-free dining room, has evolved from that commitment to individualized care.” Said Michele Lefebvre, Director, Nutrition Management at Cornell Dining.

Left to right: Steven Miller, Director of Culinary Operations at Cornell Dining with Michele Lefebvre, Director, Nutrition Management at Cornell Dining accepting her award by Dee Dee Vicino, Director of Training and Education at AllerTrain at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago.

“We at AllerTrain feel it’s important to honor those at the forefront of the industry, passionate about food allergy safety especially when it comes to managing food allergies and taking care of diners individual needs. Through these allergy awards we not only get to honor these individuals, restaurants and colleges/universities but also to acknowledge them for their hard efforts. Congratulations to the winners of the 2018 awards, we are grateful for your hard work in the food allergy world as are the millions of diners who feel safer dining out of their homes in all food service areas!” said Betsy Craig, CEO of AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo”

AllerTrain is thrilled to once again recognize industry leaders at the forefront of food allergy safety, training and service through their annual allergy awards. Congratulations to this year’s winners and all those nominated on your hard work and dedication to keeping diners with food allergies safe!

AllerTrain will accept nominations for the Third Annual Allergy Awareness Awards in Spring 2019. All nominations will be accepted via their website www.allertrain.com and winners will be announced May 2019.

