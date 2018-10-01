AllergyEats, Gipsee Announce Partnership

Partnership will allow restaurants to highlight their efforts in accommodating the food allergy community through the use of Interactive Allergen Menus

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) AllergyEats, the leading online guide to allergy-friendly restaurants, and Gipsee, an end-to-end provider of allergen and nutrition solutions for the restaurant industry, are announcing a new partnership that will enable restaurants to effectively highlight themselves to the food allergy community by broadcasting their use of Interactive Allergen Menus (IAMs) by Gipsee or AllerDining, on the popular AllergyEats platforms.

AllergyEats and Gipsee will begin offering their services together in which restaurants using Gipsee or AllerDining IAMs (AllerDining is Gipsee’s self-serve allergen-analysis module for smaller independent restaurants) are highlighted on the AllergyEats website and app when users search its online restaurant database, via the AllergyEats Partnership Program. The benefit to food-allergic AllergyEats users is significant, allowing them not only to be able to easily identify restaurants using Gipsee’s or AllerDining’s IAM technology, but also by accessing peer-based information about the restaurant’s food allergy-friendliness as well. Through this partnership, users will be able to access critical data, related directly to their allergy needs.

“This partnership benefits both restaurants and diners alike by enabling those restaurants that use Gipsee’s and Allerdining’s Interactive Allergen Menus to better reach the food allergy community that AllergyEats is such an integral part of,” said Paul Antico, Founder and CEO of AllergyEats. “Together, these technologies are extremely valuable tools for those of us who find dining out with food allergies challenging, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this partnership to both our restaurant partners and users.”

“Highlighting Gipsee’s and AllerDining’s IAM restaurant clients on AllergyEats enables AllergyEats users to obtain accurate information from restaurants that have made the commitment to the food-allergic diner by installing Gipsee’s award-winning technology,” said Dilip Chopra, CEO and Co-Founder of Gipsee.

Red Robin, both a customer of Gipsee and a partner of AllergyEats, is supportive of the partnership: “Red Robin is extremely proud of the recognition that our best-in-class allergen program receives,” said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. “We take pride in the ability to provide guests with accurate and transparent allergen information for our menu items. The Gipsee Interactive Allergen Menu puts the decision-making directly in our guests’ hands and empowers them with the freedom to customize any Red Robin order, so they can feel comfortable and confident in their choices. Our partnership with AllergyEats compliments our use of Gipsee’s Interactive Allergen Menu by expanding the reach of this product to a broader population within the food allergy community.

For more information about this partnership, as well as purchasing information, please contact Gipsee at info@gipsee.com or 720-936-3445.

About AllergyEats

AllergyEats (www.AllergyEats.com) is a crowdsourced restaurant guide for the food allergy community, available as a free app on both iTunes and Google Play, as well as on www.allergyeats.com. Food-allergic diners can search for allergy-friendly restaurants in the U.S. based on desired location as well as by dietary restrictions and are encouraged to offer their own ratings and reviews of any restaurant in America where they’ve dined. AllergyEats lists more than 850,000 restaurants nationwide and also offers user comments, web links, menus, directions and more. The app and website, along with AllergyEats’ award-winning blog, annual “Top Ten” listings, and related social media forums, help families with food allergies reduce the guesswork and the anxiety surrounding dining out with food allergies whether they are near home or traveling. For more information, please visit www.AllergyEats.com.

About Gipsee

Gipsee, Inc is the leading provider of innovative food ingredient and nutrition-based technology solutions for restaurants and the hospitality industry. Gipsee has been providing innovative solutions for thousands of US and Canadian restaurants for almost a decade. Gipsee’s AllerDining technology allows restaurants to quickly set up their own interactive allergen menus and instantly create their own custom mobile or desktop application. No technical skills needed. For more information, please visit www.gipsee.com or www.allerdining.com.

Contact:

Jessica Pastore

Allergy Eats

617-821-9120