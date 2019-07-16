AllergyEats Announces 2019 List of the Top 10 Allergy-Friendly Independent Restaurants in America

Inaugural list includes many restaurants in popular summer travel destinations

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) AllergyEats is pleased to announce its 2019 list of the Top 10 Allergy-Friendly Independent Restaurants in America. Released for the first time this year, this prestigious list is derived from the restaurant reviews of food-allergic diners across the U.S. on the AllergyEats app and website (www.allergyeats.com). Many restaurants ranking in the Top 10 are located in popular summer travel destinations, making the release of this list particularly timely.

The Top 10 Allergy-Friendly Independent Restaurants in America:

One Dish Cuisine, Café, Deli & Bakery (Ellicott City, MD) Posana (Asheville, NC) All Aboard Diner (Downers Grove, IL) Bethany Blues BBQ (Bethany Beach, DE) LuLu’s Destin (Destin, FL) Food For Thought (Williamsburg, VA) Big Fish Grill (Rehoboth Beach, DE) Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar (Chicago, IL) Farmer’s Keep (Philadelphia, PA) Skipper Restaurant & Chowder House (South Yarmouth, MA)

“AllergyEats congratulates the restaurants on this list for having earned the highest allergy-friendliness ratings from the food allergy community,” Paul Antico, Founder and CEO of AllergyEats said. “While no guarantee of a “safe” meal can ever be made, these are the restaurants where AllergyEats restaurant raters have had their best experiences, which is invaluable information when traveling. By publishing these lists, AllergyEats continues to further its mission of connecting diners with community-recommended restaurants while highlighting those that are consistently ranked best.”

“AllergyEats has helped us eat out successfully in several states and enjoy traveling without always having to bring along a cooler,” said AllergyEats app reviewer “Stinson Electric” on iTunes. “It’s extremely helpful to be able to read others’ reviews and experiences. We would be lost without this app!”

Notably absent from this Top 10 list are restaurants west of Illinois. AllergyEats recently published an analysis of its user ratings demonstrating that restaurants in the western half of the U.S. are generally lagging their New England and Mid-Atlantic counterparts in properly accommodating the food allergy community by a significant margin (https://www.allergyeats.com/top-10-most-allergy-friendly-states-for-dining-out/). However, there are some standouts gaining a strong following in California, Arizona, and other western states, hopefully setting a new standard in their markets.

While this Top 10 list references only independent restaurants (with lunch and dinner service, at a minimum), visitors to the AllergyEats app and website can also find ratings and reviews of chain restaurants, ice cream shops & bakeries, Disney World dining options, and more.

