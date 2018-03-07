AllerDining Introduces Do-It-Yourself Interactive Allergen Menus for Independent Restaurants

Customized Interactive Allergen Menus in as little time as a week!

(RestaurantNews.com) Gipsee, Inc. the leading maker of Food Allergy software for the restaurant and hospitality industry today announced a software platform (http://AllerDining.com) that enables smaller independent restaurants to quickly enter their ingredient information, setup menus and create their own Interactive Allergen Menu mobile apps.

Using the platform, restaurant owners can customize the look and feel of the built-in ‘responsive’ app that can be used on any device including Smartphones and desktops. No technical skills needed!

“We created AllerDining platform specifically for smaller restaurants that do not have access to sophisticated IT resources to create tools necessary to present allergen- specific information for their clients” says Atul Ahuja, AllerDining CEO, “with this platform any restaurant is able to provide the same type of information to their diners that large restaurant chains can”

The platform guides users step-by-step about how to enter ingredient information, set up menus and customize the built-in app for public view on mobile phones or placement on the restaurant’s website all for a flat monthly subscription starting as low as $99 per month.

If needed, AllerDining provides free setup for those busy restaurateurs that simply do not have the time to enter the information on the platform.

The AllerDining platform is based on the same sophisticated allergen analysis algorithms utilized by thousands of restaurants for over six years under the Gipsee banner.

About AllerDining

AllerDining is an affiliate of Gipsee, Inc. (www.Gipsee.com) the leading provider of innovative food-ingredient based nutrition and allergen analysis technology solutions for restaurants. Gipsee currently provides these innovative patent-pending solutions for over 5,000 US and Canadian restaurants including Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Ruby Tuesday Smashburger, MADgreens, Saladworks and numerous others.

For more information please visit www.allerdining.com