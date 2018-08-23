Allentown's Union and Finch celebrating second birthday with drink specials, music and more

Help Union and Finch in Allentown celebrate its second birthday with drink specials, live music and more, this weekend.

On Friday, two happy hours, 5 to 7 p.m. and 8:30 to 10 p.m. , will feature the following food and drink specials: $4 for all craft beers, $7 for all specialty cocktails, $4 for select appetizers and $1 off glasses of wine and beer bottles.

Lehigh Valley musical duo Old Fashioned High, blending soul, folk and funk, will play its “groove-based, songs for the soul” 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Brews and Brunch event will feature special brunch dishes with suggested Weyerbacher Brewing Co. beer pairings.

The menu includes salmon shakshuka (salmon with two fried eggs poached in sauce of tomatoes, lime juice, onions cumin, shallots and Aleppo pepper, with choice of white, wheat or rye toast) for $22, paired with Weyerbacher’s Wit; breakfast burrito (chipotle rice, buckwheat, chorizo, chopped bacon, scrambled eggs, salsa verde and pico de gallo, served with fries) for $14, paired with Weyerbacher’s Last Chance; Hawaiian poke (tuna, soy sauce, sesame oil, seaweed, ginger, scallions, lime juice and Aleppo pepper) for $13, paired with Weyerbacher’s Meaner Squeeze; and stack of three banana walnut pancakes for $12, paired with Weyerbacher’s Merry Monks. The draft beers are $5.50 each.

MK II, the instrumental duo of Miles Hartl and Kris Ewaniuk, will perform 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Union and Finch is at 1528 Union St. For more information, call the restaurant at 610-432-1522.

