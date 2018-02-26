Allentown's Jack Callaghan's celebrating 20th anniversary with drink specials, music and more

Jack Callaghan’s Ale House in Allentown's West End is celebrating its 20th anniversary with food and drink specials, live music and more, Thursday through Saturday.

The Irish pub, founded by John Chaya and his sons, John Jr. and Chris, on Thursday will offer $.15 wings (5-7 p.m.), $1.25 Yuengling drafts (4 p.m.-2 a.m.) and 20th anniversary souvenir pint glasses.

On Friday, it will offer $1.75 Sam Adams drafts (4 p.m.-2 a.m.) and 90s music by Pete Johan Band (9 p.m.-midnight).

Saturday’s festivities include a 20-year recognition ceremony (6 p.m.), Guinness Girls and pint glass engraving (6-8 p.m.), music by Fisher & Maher (8-11 p.m.) and $3.50 Guinness pints (4 p.m.-midnight).

On Friday and Saturday nights, from 8 to 10 p.m., popular bartenders will return to their post. A 20th anniversary ale, brewed by Allentown’s HiJinx Brewing Co., will be offered all weekend or it until it runs out.

Jack Callaghan’s is at 2027 Tilghman St. Info: 610-432-5797.

