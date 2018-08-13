Allentown's Hamilton Kitchen hosting five-course Supper & Spirits event

Enjoy seasonal American cuisine and a wide variety of craft beverages at a Supper & Spirits event, 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar in downtown Allentown.
The five-course menu includes braised oxtail ragu with crispy lotus chips and heirloom tomato jam, paired with Japanese sherry oak-aged whiskey; cucumber yogurt gazpacho, paired with smokey tequila; pastrami cured duck breast with red mustard greens, goat curd, roasted beets, pistachios, fresh seasonal cherries and lemon herb vinaigrette, paired with sweet rum; seared scallops, paired with traditional London dry gin; and grilled peach with whiskey vanilla mouse, caramel sauce and brown butter crumble, paired with dry cabernet sauvignon.
Tickets, $49, do not include tax and gratuity.
The Hamilton Kitchen is at 645 W. Hamilton St. For reservations, contact Kate at kgalloway@thehamiltonkitchen.com or 610-433-3535.
