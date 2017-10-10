Allentown's The Dime to host five-course wine-pairing dinner

Savor a five-course dinner featuring wines from New Jersey-based importer Opici Wines' portfolio, 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Dime in Allentown.

The menu includes seared fresh scallop with baby beets, pistachio and pickled kumquat, paired with Auspicion Chardonnay; pear and charred endive salad with bleu cheese and bacon flan, paired with Viberti Chardonnay; venison carpaccio with chanterelles and gooseberry compote, paired with Julia James Pinot Noir; dry-aged bone-in pork chop with gingered Idaho and sweet potatoes and sauteed figs, paired with Ruca Malen Malbec; and cornmeal and roasted plum cake with petit verdot caramel and spiced vanilla gelato, paired with Ruca Malen Petit Verdot Reserva.

Tickets, $65, do not include tax and tip.

The dime is at 12 N. Seventh St. Reservations: 484-273-4010.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

