Allentown's Cali Burrito to offer hot sauces for retail sale

Spice up your holiday gift giving with a bottled hot sauce from Cali Burrito in Allentown.

The popular “California style burrito and taco joint” at 2149 Reading Road is expecting to debut its hot sauces “with cajones” for retail sale by Sunday, owner Shawn McHugh said.

“The labels are coming on the 7th, so Matt and I are hoping to have them ready by the 9th or 10th, at the latest,” said McHugh, referencing the restaurant’s chef and general manager, Matt Haas.

Available in 8-ounce bottles will be three varieties: Mango Habanero, Jalapeno Garlic and Smokin’ 420.

“Pricing is still being finalized, but we were thinking somewhere between $7 and $9 a bottle,” McHugh said. “The reason we don’t know the exact price yet is because we use organic peppers.”

The restaurant, which has been dishing out top-notch burritos, tacos and other Mexican fare since 2007, was founded by McHugh and Angelo Sorrentino, who wanted to bring the “Cali vibe" to the Lehigh Valley after living in California for 10 years.

The idea for the fast-casual restaurant was born out of numerous surf trips up and down the California coast.

"Nine times out of 10, after surfing, we went to a burrito place," McHugh recalled shortly following the restaurant's debut.

The BYOB restaurant, which earlier this year moved from its original spot on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall Township, aims to provide the "healthiest, best tasting food possible in a minimum amount of time."

It uses locally-made organic tofu from Fresh Tofu, Inc., environmentally friendly sugar cane plates and ‘plasticware', local organic produce in season and organic coffee. It does not use lard or MSG.

In addition to more than a half-dozen Cali Burrito specialties such as The Big Sur (steak, pinto beans, rice, ranchero sauce and cheese), other menu highlights include breakfast burritos, build-your-own burrito or rice bowl, tacos, quesadillas and salads.

Two salsa bars feature hot, verde, mild and rotating varieties.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. daily.

"It's our time to catch up," McHugh explained of the brief daily interlude. "First, we take a break and then we restock everything. It makes for a happier staff and it also ensures that everything is clean and made fresh."

