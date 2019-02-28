Allentown’s Volpe’s to debut new menu, dining room and smoke-free setting

There are no butts about it — Volpe’s Sports Bar in Allentown’s West End will soon be a smoke-free establishment.

The 1926 W. Tilghman St. bar, which has been in the Volpe family for nearly 80 years, on Friday will no longer allow cigar and cigarette smoking indoors, manager Mike Volpe said.

Smokers will still be welcome, but they will have to light up on a new outdoor covered patio.

“Because we allowed smoking, we had to get a Clean Indoor Air Act exemption, and because of that, no one under the age of 18 was permitted inside the bar,” said Volpe, son of owner Robert Volpe. “So, now we’re going to be a little more family-oriented and kids will be allowed inside.”

The smoke-free setting won’t be the only change happening at Volpe’s on Friday.

The business also plans to debut a new dining room, with low-top tables, televisions and a sliding partition for private parties, along with an updated menu.

“We’re changing a lot of stuff and we’re really excited about it,” Mike said.





The dining room was constructed adjacent to the front sidewalk, where an outdoor patio was previously located. Part of the side patio is now covered.

“We’re also putting heaters outside soon and may enclose the patio eventually,” Mike said.

Most of Volpe’s staple dishes, including cheesesteaks, wings and pizza, will remain, but new food selections such as smoked ribs, grilled vegetables over rice and stuffed burgers from Clover Farm at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market will join the mix.

“Our smoker is set to be delivered [Thursday], and the chef’s going to smoke a lot of items — ribs, brisket and sausage,” Mike said.

New weekly specials will include a peel-and-eat shrimp night on Thursdays and prime rib night on Fridays.

“We’re also going to have prime rib French dip,” Volpe said.

Volpe’s Sports Bar, open noon to 2 a.m. daily, originated as Volpe’s in 1941 by Robert’s late father, Americo Volpe.

Over the decades, the business has had a couple other names, including Volpe’s West Side Lounge, but it has been known as Volpe’s Sports Bar since Robert took over operations in 1984.

In addition to Mike, Robert’s two other children, Fran and Robin, play a part in continuing to grow the business and build on their grandfather’s creation.

In 2008, Fran branched out and opened a second location, Volpe’s Sports Bar Emmaus, at Fifth and Broad streets in the borough.

In Emmaus, customers can choose from two different bars: a “modern day cigar bar” featuring the space’s original bar dating back to the 1920s and the business’ “main bar/dining room,” a smoke-free environment with 20 TVs and a pool table.

