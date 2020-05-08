  1. Home
Allentown police investigating shooting of two men on Meadow Street

May 8, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
FILE PHOTO

Two men were shot on Thursday night in the 600 block of North Meadow Street, Allentown police said.