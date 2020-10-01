  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Allentown police investigating burglary want public’s help to ID man

October 1, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Andrew Scott

Allentown police are asking the public’s help in identifying and locating a burglary suspect.