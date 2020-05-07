Ryan Kneller
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Allentown jewelry store, Walnutport consignment shop close permanently due to pandemic

May 7, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Ryan Kneller

A pair of Lehigh Valley retail stores have closed permanently due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.