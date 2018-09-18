Allentown Fair-winning thumbprint cookies: Making an impression

In the world of baking, simple doesn’t mean ordinary.

Take the classic thumbprint cookie. It’s a cookie that doesn’t require fancy ingredients or complicated baking techniques. It just needs a good jam, a balanced, crispy buttery cookie base and the perfect amount of baking time.

What you get is a sweet, fruity little cookie that can be pure perfection if done right.

The Allentown Fair, which wrapped up its 166th running this month, held its first culinary contest devoted to the thumbprint cookie. Out of 13 entries, Walanne Steele of Williams Township won the blue ribbon for her Austrian Thumbprint Cookie.

There are a few factors that likely contributed to Steele taking the top prize.

For one thing, Steele is one of those truly creative women who have won at the fair in other categories over the years. This year, for example, she also earned a blue ribbon for a still-life painting.

She’s never entered one of the fair’s culinary contests. But at her daughter’s urging, she decided to try one of the newest contests, the Wicked Sweet Bakeshop Thumbprint Cookie Challenge. Steele bakes often with her two grandchildren, Julien Steele, 4, and his sister, Veronica, 7, of Allentown. It’s a cookie they love.

Like a lot of people who go all out at the holidays with a fantastic cookie assortment, Steele always includes thumbprint cookies. So it seemed like a natural contest to enter.

“I have long felt that my thumbprint cookie is the best recipe I have,” Steele says.

Thumbprint cookies get their name from how they are made. You start with a not-so-sweet, buttery cookie base that you press down (lightly) with your thumb. Then you add a dollop of your favorite jam.

With jam being such a crucial part of the cookie, Steele had an edge: She’s an award-winning jam-maker, and won ribbons at previous fairs.

Steele offered judges two versions of her cookie, featuring homemade strawberry and apricot jams.

That impeccably fruity, just-enough jam flavor and the crispy cookie base make for a spectacular thumbprint cookie.

She has a tip for anyone making thumbprint cookies. In most recipes, the cookie base is baked, then topped with jam just after you take it out of the oven.

Steele takes the cookies out halfway through the baking process, adds the jam and then puts the cookies back in the oven. This allows the jam to set a little more and become part of the cookie, rather than just sit like a topping.

“Bake until the jam is just bubbly,” Steele says.

