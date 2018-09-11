Allentown Fair winning recipes: Fruit pie, chocolate cake, S'mores Bars, truffles, Spam kabobs

It's time to get in the kitchen, folks.

Every September, The Morning Call publishes recipes for the first-place winners of the Allentown Fair's culinary contests. From candy to cakes, the Lehigh Valley's top amateur bakers and cooks competed for prizes, bragging rights and, in some cases, the right to move on to the prestigious Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

These recipes are a fantastic excuse to try something new. You can make something this week or keep the recipes in your files to use for the holidays or other special events.

Here's the first batch of recipes. Next week we'll give you seconds, with more recipes and a feature on one of the newest winners.

DOUBLE CHERRY BERRY PIE

This is the winner of the Ultimate Fruit Pie Challenge.

•Crust:

3 cups flour

1 cup Crisco

1 tsp. salt

6 Tbsps. cold water

1 cup sugar

•Filling:

3 cans sour cherries in water

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/4 tsp. almond extract

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. orange peel

6 tsps. cornstarch

1/2 cup dried cherries

1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries

Crust: Mix flour and salt, cut Crisco into mixture. Set aside 1 cup for crumbs. Add 6 tablespoons of water slowly, until the dough forms a ball. Roll out dough and fit to 9-inch pie plate. Add 1 cup sugar to the crumbs for the topping.

Filling: Drain cherries, saving 1 1/2 cups of the liquid. In a saucepan, mix sugar and cornstarch. Cook until thick, add almond extract, lemon juice and orange peel. Add cherries and dried cherries, set aside to cool. Place frozen blueberries into pie shell, add cherry mixture. Top with crumbs. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Lower temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 35 minutes.

—Daria Gehris, Whitehall

DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH CARAMEL FILLING

This is the winner of the Vynecrest Vineyard & Winery Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest.

•Cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup

Hershey's

Special Dark cocoa

1 tsp. salt

2 tsps. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 cup sour cream

2 lg. eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup hot coffee

1 1 /2 tsps. vanilla extract

•Filling:

4 egg whites

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup prepared caramel dip (i.e., Marzetti's)

1/2 tsp. water

About a teaspoon of instant coffee

8 Lindt chocolate caramel truffles, optional

•Frosting:

12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sour cream

4 to 5 cups confectioners' sugar

Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease and flour two round 9-inch pans. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine dry ingredients and mix on low for 2-3 minutes. Add sour cream, eggs, oil, coffee and vanilla extract to dry ingredients and mix on low speed until completely incorporated. Turn mixer off and scrape sides and bottom of bowl. Continue to mix on medium speed for 1 minute. Pour batter into prepared pans and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. Cool cakes on racks for 15 minutes. Remove cakes from pans and cool completely on wire rack.

Filling: Whisk egg whites and sugar over a double boiler until sugar is completely dissolved. Pour into the bowl of an electric mixer. Whisk on medium high until mixture is cooled down and whites are stiff. Add softened butter, a little bit at a time and beat until combined. On low, mix in caramel. Add 1/2 teaspoon water to instant coffee until coffee is dissolved. Add to caramel mixture. Chill until ready to use.

Frosting: Melt chocolate and butter together in a microwave-proof bowl. Whisk in sour cream. Transfer mixture to bowl of an electric mixer. Beat in confectioners' sugar until you get a thick consistency, starting with four cups but maybe needing more if it's not thick enough.

Assemble cake: Cut each layer in half. Place one cake layer onto a serving plate. Spread with one fourth of caramel filling. Place second layer on top and frost with one fourth of filling. Repeat with other two layers, then frost the entire cake with chocolate frosting. Decorate cake with truffles as desired.

—Eva Seibert, Allentown

S'MORES BARS

This is the winner of the PA Preferred Junion Baking Cookie, Brownies or Bars Baking Contest.

•Bars:

1/2 cup butter (1 stick), melted

1 egg

1 packed cup light brown sugar

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

3/4 cup flour

5 graham crackers broken into small pieces, about 2 cups

1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

4 1.55 oz. Hershey bars broken into pieces, about 1 1/2 cups

•Frosting:

3 Tbsps. butter, softened

1 heaping cup powder sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 Tbsps. milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Bars: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 8-inch by 8-inch glass baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside.

In microwave-safe bowl melt butter for 1 minute. Let butter cool for 1 minute, add egg, brown sugar and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. Add flour to mixture gradually until combined. Stir in graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate until equally distributed.

Spread batter into prepared pan with spatula. Bake for 35 minutes or until set. Allow 30 minutes to cool in pan. Cut into 2-inch by 2-inch bars.

Frosting: Beat butter at medium speed for a minute. Add the powder sugar and cocoa. Mix on low speed. Slowly add milk and vanilla extract for about 2 minutes. Beat for 2 additional minutes on high speed. Add dollop of frosting on each cut bar.

—Emily Hartkorn, Blue Bell

SUMMER RASPBERRY TRUFFLES

This is the winner of the Clover Hill Vineyards and Winery's Homemade Candy Contest.

1 sprig fresh mint

1/3 cup Clover Hill Vignoles white wine

1/4 cup Clover Hill Vignoles white wine

1 cup, plus a few extra, fresh raspberries

1 cup white chocolate chips

1/3 cup sugar

8 oz. dark melting chocolate

Container of sprinkles (for decoration)

Crush mint leaves in the bottom of a small saucepan. Add 1/3 cup of wine and leave 20 minutes to infuse. Take out mint leaves and discard. Add 1 cup raspberries and 1/3 cup of sugar to wine. Cook over medium high heat, stirring constantly, until liquid is reduced by about a half. Add 1/4 cup more wine and reduce heat. Continue cooking until mixture is frothy, then remove from heat. Gradually add 1 cup white chocolate chips. Stir until chips are completely melted. Mixture should become thick. Add a few whole raspberrIes and set aside to cool. Scoop into bite-size balls and chill until hard.

Place melting chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on the lowest setting you can for about 15 seconds. Check, stir and microwave 10 seconds more until the chocolate is totally melted.

Using a fork or spoon, coat each candy ball in melted chocolate. Add sprinkles for accent. Put in freezer until set.

—Evie Barletta, Blandon

SPAM KABOBS

This is the winner of the Great American Spam Championship Contest.

12 oz. can classic Spam

1 fresh pineapple

1 red onion, peeled and quartered

1 green pepper, quartered

4 plum tomatoes

4 metal or wooden skewers

Topping/dipping mix:

1 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. crushed red pepper

Cut Spam and pineapple in one-inch chunks. Quarter the onion and pepper. Skewer the ingredients, trying to ensure that the pineapple is next to the Spam, till you have filled four skewers.

Place skewers on the grill heated at 360 degrees for about 15 minutes or until browned.

Topping/dipping mix: Mix sour cream and honey. Top with crushed red pepper.

Note: If you're using wooden skewers, you'll want to soak them for at least a half hour (preferrably overnight) to avoid them igniting when you're grilling.

—Barbie Hartkorn, Quakertown