Allentown City Council approves settlement deal with Lehigh County Authority over water-sewer lease disputes

August 12, 2020
Paul Muschick / The Morning Call / THE MORNING CALL

Allentown and Lehigh County Authority have turned the page on more than four years’ of disagreements. City Council on Wednesday OK’d a settlement deal ending multiple legal disputes related to the 50-year lease of the city’s water and sewer system to the LCA. The authority board of directors approved the proposed settlement in late July, so as long as bondholders give their blessing, it will be implemented Oct. 1.