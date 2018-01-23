Allentown BBQ chefs win at Galen Glen's annual chili cook-off

Two chefs from Grumpy’s BBQ in Allentown took home the top prize at Galen Glen’s Winery Chili Cook-Off, held on Jan. 20.

Jake Snyder and Joe Sweeney won with their “Sweet & Spicy Mango Pork Chili,” besting five other chefs who competed in the sixth annual event at the winery in Andreas, Schuylkill County. Second place went to Rory Flynn, chef, and Aillinn Brennan, owner, both of The Marion Hose Bar of Jim Thorpe. Third place went to Jennifer Fritzinger of The West Penn Fire Co.

This year, the cook-off drew a crowd of more than 200 people, who came to taste the entries and vote for their favorite (alone with enjoying some Galen Glen wine).

Every year the cook-off benefits the West Penn Fire Co. and this year’s event raised $925.

First place prizes were: a bottle of Galen Glen’s Cellar Red wine, two Galen Glen tasting glasses and a $100 gift certificate. Their recipe will also be featured during Galen Glen’s celebration of Chambourcin Weekend in October.

And of course, they took home bragging rights.

