Kaitlin McKeown / The Virginian-Pilot
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Allegiant Air to add flights from Norfolk to Columbus, Pittsburgh

January 12, 2021
From www.dailypress.com
By
Robyn Sidersky
Kaitlin McKeown / The Virginian-Pilot

The flights will begin on June 3 and happen twice a week.