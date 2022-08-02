All-You-Can-Eat Wings, Tenders and Chicken Now Available at Golden Corral

Buffalo Wings and Honey Chicken Tenders offered now on the endless buffet for a limited time along with guest-favorites Classic Fried Chicken and ICEE® Desserts

Raleigh, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Corral knows its delicious, home-style chicken keeps fans flocking back for more… and more. So, what could be even better? All-You-Can-Eat Wings & More!

Now through September 4, Golden Corral is reintroducing beloved guest-favorites and giving its fans even more to love with exciting, new additions that are certain to satisfy every palate. The new selections and limited-time legendary classics joining are part of Golden Corral’s ‘All-You-Can-Eat-Wings & More’ promotion and include:

Buffalo Wings – Jumbo wings fried crispy, tossed in a house concoction of Frank’s Original Hot Sauce and melted butter. Savory, Spicy, Satisfaction.

“Here at Golden Corral, we always strive to offer our guests variety, abundance, quality, and value,” said Golden Corral Chief Marketing Officer Skip Hanke. “While our guests certainly have their everyday favorites like our Golden Delicious Shrimp and Classic Fried Chicken, we are excited to provide guests with food they know and love but with a twist.

“With our new ‘All-You-Can-Eat-Wings & More’ promotion, guests can now enjoy AYCE Buffalo wings, Honey Dipped Chicken Tenders, and Mandarin Orange Chicken Bites, along with more than 100 of our everyday favorites on our buffet that has guests raving!”

Golden Corral’s All-You-Can-Eat-Wings & More offerings are available in-restaurant for a limited time Monday through Saturday after 4 p.m. and on Sunday after 11 a.m. Guests can also enjoy Buffalo Wings by the dozen for takeout or delivery when ordered through the Golden Corral App or on the website at goldencorral.com/order-online/ . Prices may vary.

Golden Corral’s new Honey Chicken Tenders and Mandarin Orange Chicken Bites will be available for meals to go and classics are available to go in individual meals, family meals or large group catering. For more information, visit goldencorral.com .

To keep the excitement going, win FREE Golden Corral for a year! All guests have to do is download the Golden Corral App , register for rewards and then every beverage purchased will be your chance to win (with a 32-ounce beverage earning an extra entry)!

Golden Corral’s legendary endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 100 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more. Golden Corral is a restaurant where there’s something for everyone and guests can come together to eat as they please.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

